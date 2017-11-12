Utahns take rare opportunity to see ‘Casablanca’ on the big screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The classic movie "Casablanca" is appearing in theaters across the United States on the 75th anniversary of its release.

Utah filmgoers are eager to see the movie again on the big screen

“To be able to see as it was released and how people saw it the way people saw it back then is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Linda Kennedy.

Kennedy and her fiancé Doug Teague bought tickets for the special screening back in August.

“I like black and white movies,” Teague said. "I’m a fan of previous eras.”

Salt Lake Film Society Manager Israel Lawton says "Casablanca" is one of the best representations of old Hollywood.

“It’s quintessentially American, both in the era when it came out and the American experience now,” Kennedy said. “'Casablanca' is still appealing to people because it is incredibly accessible the way that it is written.”

Consider the numerous memorable lines from the movie:

“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world she walks into mine.”

“Here's looking at you, kid.”

"Round up the usual suspects."

"We will always have Paris."

“If you have never seen it before it’s almost as if you have seen it before because it has, you’ve heard people talk about it, you have seen it parodied,” added Kennedy.

Jeff Jex is excited to finally see "Casablanca" for the first time.

“I know it’s a good movie but I have never seen the whole thing,” he said.

He was urged to go to the special screening by Caye Reams, who has seen the film many times.

“Watching a movie on TV and seeing it on the big screen is a whole different thing,” Reams said. “You are watching it with other people, which is very important: the audience becomes part of the movie and the experience.”

Casablanca will only be in theaters on November 12 and 15. Click here to see if it is available at a movie house near you.