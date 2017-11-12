Four homes damaged by fire in North Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- Four homes sustained damage after a fire broke out in a shed in North Salt Lake Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to Cambridge Drive in North Salt Lake, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 5:15 p.m.

Two homes sustained significant damage and were evacuated, while another two homes sustained lesser damage, primarily to the siding on the structures.

North Salt Lake officials stated that the fire began in a shed and spread to the two homes that were most heavily damaged. There were no injuries reported.

As of about 6:30 p.m. crews had contained the fire, but crews remained on scene after to monitor the situation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and has a crew at the scene, and we'll update this story as more details emerge. Watch News at Nine Sunday for updates.