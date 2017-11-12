3 Questions with Bob Evans: Utah Guardsmen on what it means to serve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah National Guard is considered one of the finest military organizations in the country.

It’s leaders say it is No. 1 in recruiting for states Utah’s size, and because of Utah’s culture the quality of recruit, they say, is heads and shoulders above those in other states.

As we observe Veterans Day, we recognize those who voluntarily risk life and limb to protect the freedoms we all hold dear.

Lt. Col. Mike Kjar and Maj. Brent Taylor—who also happens to the be mayor of North Ogden—sat down with Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

It can be difficult for civilians to understand what those who serve go through and experience: Explain a bit to us, help us understand. Do civilians get it? Do we civilians get what it is you really do? There is a tremendous amount of affection for the military in this country, especially in recent years. How does that feel being the focus and attention of that kind of affection?

For the extended interview with Kjar and Taylor, see the video below: