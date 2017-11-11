Sandy Police: Missing and Endangered 15-year-old male

SANDY – A 15-year-old male went missing from his Sandy home on Friday, police say he is autistic and considered endangered.

According to Sandy City police, Andrew Cook didn’t tell anyone he was leaving and while he has left before he would have returned or been found nearby.

Police say surveillance video from a guard station at Pepperwood shows Andrew walking out of the neighborhood around 10:06 AM on Friday and never shows him re-entering.

A reverse 911 call was made to all homes within a 10-mile radius and a neighborhood search was organized. West Valley Police brought in a bloodhound to aid the search effort but it was unsuccessful.

Andrew is described as a 15-year-old Caucasian male, approximately 5’2” tall weighing around 95 lbs. Andrew was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt under a grey hoodie with “Washington DC” written on the front, jeans and “flip-flop” style sandals.

If you have any information on Andrew’s wherebouts Sandy Police arew urging you to call their department at 801-799-3000