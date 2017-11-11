× Crash leaves many in Kaysville City without power

KAYSVILLE CITY – An early morning crash into the power pole has left nearly half of Kaysville City without power.

According to Kaysville City Police, an impaired driver collided with a power pole around 4 AM. They say Kaysville City power and the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) are currently working to restore power to the city.

Kaysville police say their priority is restoring power to traffic lights but that many residents could be without power until tomorrow.

The driver who struck the power pole was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but has since been released.

Police say no other vehicles were involved, though the downed pole did damage a nearby credit union.

For updates or questions on the outage, you can contact Kaysville City power at 801-544-8925 or reach out to their after-hours emergency line at 801-299-7735