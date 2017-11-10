Utah Domestic Violence Coalition concerned about rising number of domestic violence related deaths

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Tragedies like the possible murder-suicide that happened in Mapleton can leave loved ones of victims wondering if they could have helped or prevented it.

Victim’s advocates are very concerned about this epidemic. Last year, deadly domestic violence incidents claimed the lives of 27 people in Utah. With the most recent cases in Mapleton, we’ve reached 40 so far this year.

Fox 13 spoke with Utah’s Domestic Violence Coalition. While they don’t know the specifics about the Mapleton case, they felt it was important to talk about how domestic violence cases can often end in homicide.

One in three women in Utah will experience domestic violence at some point. Men commit 88 percent of domestic violence related murders. Their breaking point is when they no longer have control over a victim so they’ll resort to violence and sometimes murder.

“It can be difficult to tell. A lot of times it's families that seem idyllic, that they're well-respected members of the community, but it's happening behind closed doors; that's why it`s important we always talk about it and keep that information out and realize that it is happening in our neighborhoods,” said Jorge Barraza with Utah Domestic Violence Coalition.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is free and confidential help available. You can call:

Utah Domestic Violence Link Line at: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)

Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at: 1-888-421-1100

