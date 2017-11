Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holiday season is right around the corner, and with it comes family gatherings. Something many may have a little bit of a hard time with because of in-laws or family members they dislike. Relationship expert Candice Christiansen shares tips on how to politely navigate these uncomfortable situations during the holidays.

Tips she recommends:

1. Focus on family members you enjoy

2. Limit time spent with certain in-laws

3. Ignore the negative as much as possible

4. Kindly say 'No' to things