Utah Honor Flight sends 48 Vietnam veterans to Washington for ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Utah Honor Flight sent 48 veterans from Utah to Washington D.C. Thursday morning.

This flight was particularly special for two reasons.

One, this flight consisted solely of Vietnam veterans. Thursday's flight was the first time Utah Honor Flight carried only Vietnam veterans.

Two, this Utah Honor Flight is the only Honor Flight invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Vietnam exhibit at the National Archives at the Nation’s Capital.

“It’s really an honor, cause I love my country and I love my flag and love our service,” said Vietnam veteran Wayne Finnegan.

This Utah Honor Flight was sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru. Owner Kirk Schneider said his company raised $40,000 to send these veterans to D.C.

“Without these veterans and their service and their defending our country, I wouldn’t be here having the opportunity I have to be in business and have the freedoms we have in this great country,” Schneider said. “So, we owe everything to what they have done for us, so it’s a real honor and a pleasure to be able to give back.”

If you want to donate to a future Utah Honor Flight, click here.