Utah Adventure: Iron Mission Days at the Frontier Homestead State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Cedar City at this year's Iron Mission Days at the Frontier Homestead State Park.

To celebrate the community, Utah State Parks bring the community to the outdoors to enjoy activities, food, crafts and even living history demonstrations of two new features-the Native Heritage Area and Hunter House Summer Kitchen.

There will even be food cooked in an authentic wood fired earth oven and cook stove.

Iron Mission Days is this Saturday, November 11 from 10 am to 2 pm. It is $2 per person, or $5 per family

Visit www.stateparks.utah.gov for more information.