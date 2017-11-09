Sloths arrive at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A male and female Linnaeus two-toed sloths now get to call the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium home.

They were taken to a rehabilitation center after their home was destroyed by deforestation in their native home of Guyana.

After experts determined they were non-releasable, the aquarium was lucky enough to get to take them into their family.

The sloths are living in the large aviary in the Journey to South America Gallery. Both sloths are about 4 years old, nocturnal and sleep about 15-18 hours a day.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is offering $5 off family nights every Monday between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Visit www.thelivingplanet.com/sloths for more information