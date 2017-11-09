× Police arrest juvenile accused of brandishing knife inside Syracuse High, starting fire outside

SYRACUSE, Utah – A juvenile accused of brandishing a knife inside a school in Syracuse and starting a fire outside is in custody.

Syracuse Police said a suspect, whose face was covered by a bandanna, went into Syracuse High School with a knife at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When custodians asked him to leave he pulled out the knife and then left the school.

Police said, when they arrived, they found a fire near a dumpster behind the school.

Fire crews put out the flames and no one was injured.

Police escorted out students who were involved in after school activities and searched for the suspect.

Officers took a juvenile male into custody shortly after.

They booked him into the Farmington Bay Youth Center for aggravated assault, arson and criminal trespass.