Kaufusi becomes Provo’s first-ever woman mayor

PROVO, Utah — New election totals have clinched the election for Michelle Kaufusi, making her the first woman to lead Provo in its 157-year history.

The Utah County Clerk’s updated election totals on Thursday gave Kaufusi 5,485 votes to Sherrie Hall Everett’s 4,604. Write-in candidate Odell Miner got 3,458 votes.

In a post on Facebook, Everett conceded the race to her opponent and offered her congratulations.

“I love this community and the people of this community. It’s time to come together, making Provo the best it can be. That is what this race has ALWAYS been about for me. My best wishes and congratulations to Michelle Kaufusi,” she wrote.

In an interview with FOX 13 on Tuesday night, Kaufusi said she intended to focus on economic development and neighborhood building. She also reflected on the historic nature of her election.

“I come from a family of strong women,” she said. “I want to pave the way for every other little girl to not think this is out of touch, out of reach. It’s in our reach now.”

Kaufusi is expected to immediately step into office. Provo Mayor John Curtis has submitted his resignation letter after being elected to represent Utah’s 3rd Congressional District.