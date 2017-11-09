× I-80 closed in both directions near Lyman, Wyoming after semi hauling cattle crashes

LYMAN, Wyo. — I-80 is closed in both directions between mileposts 46 and 47 in Wyoming as emergency crews respond to a crash involving a semi that was hauling cattle.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, the semi left the roadway and crashed on its side before catching on fire.

The driver was taken to Evanston Regional Hospital, but it was not immediately clear what his condition is.

Officials say the truck was hauling an estimated 45 cows, 13 of which have died at the scene. Crews are working to extricate and relocate the animals, and traffic is being routed through Bridger Valley in the meantime.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.