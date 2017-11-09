Harvest hash and buttered mashed potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Butter Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

5 Lb. Red Skin Potatoes

1 Lb. Harmons Salted Butter

2 tsp Salt

½ - ¾ tsp White Pepper

¼ Cup Harmons Heavy Cream

Instructions:

1. Wash and dice potatoes into 1” cubes.

2. Place potatoes into a large pot of cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are very soft, but not falling apart.

3. Drain potatoes into a colander and allow to steam for 3 minutes to allow all the excess moisture to escape the potatoes.

4. Return potatoes to pot, add in all remaining ingredients and mash with a potato masher. Adjust salt and white pepper to taste.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harvest Hash

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Butternut Squash, peeled, seeded and small diced to ¼”

½ ea. Red Onion, small diced to ¼”

1 ½ tsp Ground Oregano

1-2 Tbsp. Harmons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1-2 ea. Zucchini, small diced to ¼”

1 Lg. Shallots, minced

1 Tbsp Harmons Salted Butter

1 Tbsp Thyme leaves, fresh

1 Cup Corn kernels, frozen or fresh

1 Cup Tart Dried Cherries (Fresh Pack at Harmons)

Salt & Black Pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

5. Preheat oven to 375. In large bowl toss squash, onion, oregano, salt and pepper and olive oil. Spread on a foil lined sheet pan and roast in oven until squash is just beginning to get tender, approximately 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool to room temperature.

6. In large sauté pan or wok, melt butter. Add in Shallots and sauté for a minute or two. Add in zucchini and sauté for approximately 3-5 minutes, just until zucchini starts to get tender, but not mushy.

7. Add butternut squash into the pan with the zucchini. Next add in the corn and cherries. Toss to warm through all ingredients. Add more butter if necessary.

8. Season with Salt and Pepper to taste.

Sponsor: Harmons