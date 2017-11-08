× Two teens remain hospitalized, in police custody after officer shot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police say two juveniles remain hospitalized and in police custody after a West Valley City Police officer was shot Tuesday night.

The officer in question was treated at a hospital and released and is now recovering Wednesday.

According to a press release from the West Valley City Police Department, things began when an officer not on regularly scheduled duty contacted dispatch and said he had been shot.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex at 1250 West 3301 South around 7:30 p.m. A short time after the officer contacted dispatch, two juveniles with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital traveling in a vehicle matching the description of one that had fled the scene where the officer was shot.

Police say the officer was shot once and his injury is not life-threatening. He was treated at a hospital and has been released, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The release states the officer has been with the department for three years and is assigned to patrol.

Both teens remain hospitalized and in police custody Wednesday. Police said one juvenile suffered a single gunshot wound while the second suffered two gunshot wounds. While both teens are “expected to recover from their injuries”, specific details about their injuries were not available.

Authorities say at this time they have limited information about what happened.

“Thus far, investigators have not had a chance to interview anyone directly connected to this case,” the press release states. “Until each person has been interviewed and the evidence has been processed, it would be potentially inaccurate to speculate as to the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

An Officer Involved Critical Incident Team led by Unified Police Department is investigating the incident, as Utah law requires all critical incidents involving police to be investigated by an outside agency.