× Police seek suspects after shots fired at Wendy’s in Magna; shelter in place order lifted at nearby schools

MAGNA,Utah — Two elementary schools in Magna were sheltering in place Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired at a nearby Wendy’s, and police are looking for a suspect vehicle.

Granite School District stated around 3:40 p.m. that Lakeridge Elementary School, 7400 West 3395 South, and Pleasant Green Elementary School, 8201 and 2700 South, were sheltering in place as police responded, but by about 4 p.m. those restrictions had been lifted.

Unified Police confirms they are responding to a shots fired call nearby at a Wendy’s near 8000 West and 3500 South.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department said several shots were fired, but at this time there are no injuries and they are still trying to locate both the suspects and the victims. He said there was some property damage to the Wendy’s, including a window that was hit by gunfire.

Authorities are looking for a suspect(s) who fled the area driving a gold Mazda 6i with license plate no. X983R. Anyone who sees that vehicle is asked to call police, and Lohrke said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The district states that the shelter in place is in response to criminal activity in the area and that students will not be released and parents will not be allowed on campus until “the situation has been resolved.”

The school district states that the shelter in place measure is strictly precautionary and that there is no direct threat to students or staff. They also note that other nearby schools, Matheson Jr. High and Copper hills Elementary, were already released for the day when the incident began.

The full initial alert states:

Patron Alert: Pleasant Green Elementary and Lake Ridge Elementary have been placed on a shelter in place protocol by police due to law enforcement activity in the area. There is no direct threat to students or staff, and the protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety. In this protocol, exterior doors are locked and police officers remain on campus. As a result of the protocol, students will not be released from school until it is lifted by police. Parents will not be allowed on either campus while the protocol is place. We will update you when the protocol is lifted. We appreciate your patience as we work to keep kids safe. FYI – Matheson Jr. High and Copper Hills Elementary were already released from school when police initiated the protocol for Pleasant Green and Lake Ridge.

This is a developing story, and Fox 13 News will update this post as more details emerge.