Police seek help finding missing, endangered man from South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police are asking for help locating a missing and endangered man with dementia who was last seen in South Ogden Wednesday.

According to a missing person’s advisory, 86-year-old Walter Leodolter left his home near 5900 South 1100 East in South Ogden around noon Wednesday and was driving a dark gray or blue 2015 Subaru Forester with a personalized Utah license plate: AFLENZ.

Police say Leodolter has been diagnosed with dementia and is also lacking necessary medications he takes for other health conditions. Authorities said the man speaks fluent German and English but sometimes forgets he can speak English.

Anyone who sees the man or his vehicle should contact their local police department.