Old Home Love couple giving away a house

Andy and Candis Meredith are giving away a house 20 minutes south of Salt Lake City. They are completely renovating and updating the entire home. They are tackling one room each week: letting viewers decide designs, sharing tips and tricks and unveiling each creation one room at a time. You can follow all of their renovations on their weekly show, "Win This House". The contest ends Friday, November 10. You can find out more here.
