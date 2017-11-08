Donuts on a Kabob – there is a food truck for that!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a unique and tasty food truck that features mini donuts on a kabob. Donut Kabobs was created as the brainchild of two brothers with an insatiable appetite for good food. On a memorable trip to Seattle, they discovered these little delectable creations at a local gathering known as Pikes Market. After a little bit of legwork and some top-secret research, the unique donuts recipe was discovered and the miniature machines were acquired.They have flavors like caramel, cinnamon sugar and cream and cookies. You can find out more here.