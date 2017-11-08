It's a unique and tasty food truck that features mini donuts on a kabob. Donut Kabobs was created as the brainchild of two brothers with an insatiable appetite for good food. On a memorable trip to Seattle, they discovered these little delectable creations at a local gathering known as Pikes Market. After a little bit of legwork and some top-secret research, the unique donuts recipe was discovered and the miniature machines were acquired.They have flavors like caramel, cinnamon sugar and cream and cookies. You can find out more here.
Donuts on a Kabob – there is a food truck for that!
-
Sisters rally local businesses to donate food for Uintah Fire evacuees
-
‘Donut Boy’ hands out treats to Salt Lake City Police
-
Strawberry Banana Blueberry Fruit Kabobs
-
Wanted man surrenders – with doughnuts – after police win his Facebook bet
-
Restaurant Report Card: What is in your fast food meat?
-
-
Car stolen from Magna teen days after she bought it recovered in Salt Lake City
-
Utah medical marijuana signature gathering under way
-
Thieves steal dad’s truck from parking lot while he’s at hospital with sick son
-
Hiker reported missing in Big Cottonwood Canyon found safe
-
Dad sells his truck so he can afford to rescue sons in Puerto Rico
-
-
Family dog survives 3 hot days, cold nights locked inside stolen truck
-
Harvey scuttles Alpine family’s cruise, leaves them stuck in Houston
-
Flying gravel a problem on Utah highways