School asks parents to keep students home after Weber County water main break

EDEN, Utah – The Weber School District is encouraging parents to keep Valley Elementary students home Tuesday after a water main break.

The district said Valley Elementary will be without water for most of the day, meaning no working restrooms or drinking fountains.

However, the school will be open for parents who are not able to make arrangements to keep students home.

The water was off at Snowcrest Jr. High and is now back on.

The Weber School District posted an alert online:

Due to a water main break, Valley Elementary will be without water for the majority of the day. There will be no restrooms or drinking fountains available. We encourage parents to keep their children home, however if you are not able to make arrangements for them this morning adults will be available at the school to care for them until you can make other arrangements for their care.