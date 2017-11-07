Natural Approaches for Beating the Winter Blues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Winter, don't let the cold weather get you down.

Lisenced Clinical Mental Health Counselor Melanie Davis specializes in treating depression and anxiety using natural approaches and nutritional psychology. She gives us a few tips on how to beat the winter blues using simple environmental changes and natural supplements such as:

Winter blues or more formally classified as Seasonal Affective Disorder

Weight gain, low energy, fatigue, difficulty concentrating and low energy are a few of the common symptoms.

As many as 20% of people may feel the emotional impact of the seasons changing!

There are some great environmental things people can do to lessen the impact of winter blues.

Practicing in good self-care through exercise and eating healthy, good mood supplements like vitamin B and D.

Diffusing essential oils like Peppermint oil in the room to improve concentration and accuracy. And in the evening Lavender for its soothing calming effects.

If you feel your symptoms may be more extreme and not going away it is best to reach out to us to see if you might need some further emotional support. Reach out to us!

For more information visit here or call 385-529-4401. You can also find more of Melanie on Instagram @HappyBrainFoods.