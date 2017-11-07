John Curtis wins Utah’s Third Congressional District

UTAH – Kathie Allen conceded the race for Utah’s Third Congressional District to John Curtis Tuesday night.

Thanks @kathieallenmd for your gracious call. Look forward to representing all of the 3rd District in Congress. pic.twitter.com/SDvipjkGU1 — John Curtis (@CurtisUT) November 8, 2017

“We need bridge builders not bomb throwers,” Congressman-elect John Curtis said in a statement.

November 7 was election day, and all eyes were on the special election, after Jason Chaffetz left the seat empty earlier this year.

There were a total of six candidates, attempting to fill the seat.

Candidates included Democrat Kathie Allen, Jim Bennett with the United Utah Party, Libertarian Joe Buchman, Jason Christensen with the Independent American Party, Republican John Curtis and Sean Whalen who is unaffiliated.

Results for the Salt Lake County election can be found on the Salt Lake County Clerk’s website here.

Davis County election results can be found here, on their County Clerk/Auditor’s website.

More Third Congressional District election results as they unfold below: