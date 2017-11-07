Dispatch confirms police officer was shot in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley City Police has confirmed that a police officer was shot Tuesday evening in West Valley city on 1250 W. and 3301 S.

Officer involved shooting. 1250 W. 3301 S. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/HD9gNEoTYw — WVC Police (@WVCPD) November 8, 2017

Circumstances involving the shooting have not been released at this time.

It is unknown how badly the officer has been injured, or if a suspect is being sought by police.

East bound lanes were closed on 3300 South from Redwood Road to 900 West in West Valley, according to UDOT.

Police incident

EB 3300 S from REDWOOD RD to 900 W (West Valley) Salt Lake Co.

EB Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:44 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 8, 2017

