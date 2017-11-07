Dispatch confirms police officer was shot in West Valley City

Posted 7:33 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02PM, November 7, 2017

WEST VALLEY CITY – West Valley City Police has confirmed that a police officer was shot Tuesday evening in West Valley city on 1250 W. and 3301 S.

Circumstances involving the shooting have not been released at this time.

It is unknown how badly the officer has been injured, or if a suspect is being sought by police.

East bound lanes were closed on 3300 South from Redwood Road to 900 West in West Valley, according to UDOT.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fox 13 will continue to report updates as they become known.

Taylor Hartman November 7, 20177:59 pm

According to a tweet by West Valley City Police, there will be staging for the media near the area soon. 