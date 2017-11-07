× American Fork man arrested for sending pornographic images to multiple businesses

LEHI, Utah – An American Fork Man was arrested Monday after reportedly sending photos of genitalia to multiple businesses in Utah in October.

Ryan Fotheringham, 40, was charged with three counts of distribution of pornography, a third degree felony, and an additional misdemeanor count of the same charge.

According to a probable cause statement from the Provo Police Department, Fotheringham called Standard Optical on 1438 E Main St in Lehi on October 12, and reported he had lost some jewelry. Fotheringham then asked if he could send a picture of the jewelry to the Standard Optical staff.

When an employee opened the email from Fotheringham, it reportedly had a photo of male genitalia with jewelry on it. According to police, a similar incident occurred again on October 12, as well as next day at different Standard Optical locations.

Police said that Fotheringham identified himself as a different name in the incidents, but sent pornographic emails from the same email account each time.

Fotheringham also reportedly went to the Utah First Credit Union in Provo, and applied for a loan. After leaving the bank, he called and informed a banker that he had lost his credit card, and asked her to look for it.

According to police, “The complainant searched around her desk and found a single wrapped condom underneath the chair the suspect had been sitting in.”

Police were able to identify Fotheringham through surveillance video, and information he left at the credit union.

According to the statement, “After Ryan Fotheringham was given his Miranda rights, which he waived, he said he didn’t ever remember doing any of the above actions due to his mental illness.”