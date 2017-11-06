Where to vote on November 7 in Utah

Posted 3:48 pm, November 6, 2017

UTAH – November 7 is  the Municipal General Election day throughout Utah, and many Utahns will head to polling centers and cast their vote.

Polling centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on election day.

To find the closest polling location to your residence, visit vote.utah.gov here.

For a voter information pamphlet on the 2017 Third Congressional District Special Election, visit elections.utah.gov here.

Vote Utah encourages anyone with questions regarding the election to contact their county clerks here.

Don’t forget to get your “I voted” stickers after casting your vote.