× Where to vote on November 7 in Utah

UTAH – November 7 is the Municipal General Election day throughout Utah, and many Utahns will head to polling centers and cast their vote.

Polling centers will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on election day.

To find the closest polling location to your residence, visit vote.utah.gov here.

For a voter information pamphlet on the 2017 Third Congressional District Special Election, visit elections.utah.gov here.

Vote Utah encourages anyone with questions regarding the election to contact their county clerks here.