University of Utah responds to controversial posters found on campus

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Office for Equity and Diversity issued a statement regarding the posting of flyers that read, “It’s Okay to Be White” around campus.

The posters, printed on blank white paper with one sentence on them, appear to be an idea that originated online, and have spread throughout the country.

In a statement released on Monday, the University of Utah said:

Three posters that state, “It’s Okay to Be White,” were found on our campus yesterday afternoon; more have emerged today, in various locations. This appears to be part of a nationwide campaign with the purpose to create division throughout our campus community. If, indeed, these tactics are meant to silence our work in diversity and inclusion, please know we shall not be deterred. We will continue to engage our campus in critical discussions and work together to enact real change.

The posters come after heated protests of controversial speaker Ben Shapiro made headlines earlier this year.

Posters were reported on college campuses across the United States, and even reached some high schools, according to the Washington Post.

University of Utah officials are currently looking for information regarding who may have put these posters up.