Tri-Tip Beef Sliders

2-3 lb. tri tip roast

4 small pickling cucumbers or 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

1/2 white onion, thinly sliced

1 cup apple cider, white or red vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

24 rolls, split

1/2 cup barbeque sauce

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Season tri tip roast with salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet. Cook until the middle of tri-tip reaches 130-140 degrees with a thermometer. (Note: approximately 10 minutes per pound.) Let roast rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Thinly slice.

In a large bowl, add cucumbers, onions, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix well. Cover; refrigerate for 1-2 hours for best flavor.

For the sliders spread barbeque sauce on the inside of each roll. Top with some of the tri tip slices, cucumbers and onion slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council