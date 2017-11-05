× Walmart evacuated in Cedar City due to bomb threat; two in custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City Police have taken two people into custody and have evacuated a Walmart and the surrounding area after a bomb threat Sunday.

Dispatch says the Walmart at 1330 South Providence Center was evacuated after a male subject began screaming that he had a bomb in his car.

Police were called around 2:32 p.m, and authorities evacuated the Walmart and surrounding area in response.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Cedar City Police stated they have two people in custody.

They say “the possibility of it being real is remote, but we have the bomb squad coming from Saint George to make sure. We are asking you to stay away from the area until it is clear.”

Traffic is being re-routed north and south at the intersection of Cross Hollows eastbound, just west of the Walmart, police stated. Authorities expected the bomb squad to arrive from St. George around 4 p.m.