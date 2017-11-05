× Provo Police seek suspect after pair of armed robberies

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police are searching for a suspect after a pair of armed robberies Sunday.

Sgt. Brian Taylor of the Provo Police Department said things began with a robbery at a hotel near 40 East and 1505 South around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

A man entered the lobby and brandished a black handgun. The man jumped over the counter and kicked over a cash register but fled without getting any money.

Police say about an hour later dispatchers received a call about a second robbery carried out in a similar fashion at another hotel in the south end of Provo.

The suspect in both crimes is described as a man who stands between 6-feet, 1-inch and 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a mask.

Taylor said their department has “every available officer saturating the area” in a search for the suspect.