Utah youth counselor facing charges of enticing a minor, child porn

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Midvale man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of soliciting pornographic pictures and videos from a 17-year-old St. George girl he met while counseling her at a West Jordan facility.

Mart “Marty” Clough, 32, is also accused of planning to meet with the girl with the intention of having sexual intercourse with her.

According to a statement of probable cause, St. George Police began an investigation in June after receiving a report from a guidance counselor who regularly meets with the girl.

After leaving the Copper Hills youth treatment facility in West Jordan, the girl and Clough connected on Facebook and Snapchat, and some of their communications included discussions about each other’s ages, the probable cause statement said.

Clough is accused of encouraging the girl to send him numerous nude photos and videos.

“The records confirm [Clough] asked for naked photos/videos of the victim and that he had planned to come to St. George to have sex with her,” a detective wrote in the probable cause statement.

Clough is facing four second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one Class A misdemeanor count of enticing a minor by Internet. He was booked into the Washington County Jail. with a bail amount of $50,000.