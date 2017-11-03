× South Salt Lake Police looking for missing endangered man

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — South Salt Lake Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

An advisory from the Department of Public Safety said Jimmy Ray Brown suffers from major depressive disorder and suicidal ideations. He was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. near 2472 S and 300 E.

Brown was described as six feet tall, 305 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a long gray and brown beard. He uses a “Jazzy” motorized chair for transportation.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.