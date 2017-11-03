× Police activity slows traffic on I-15 northbound in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — All lanes of northbound I-15 was briefly closed near Layton Parkway Friday due to a police response, but some lanes have since reopened.

Utah Rep. Craig Hall was in the vicinity of the incident and stated he saw “at least 7-8 officers with guns drawn at car in side of road.”

The Utah Department of Transportation stated as of 5:02 p.m. that northbound lanes are closed at mile post 330/Layton Parkway, but a short time later traffic cameras in the area showed vehicles moving again in some lanes.

