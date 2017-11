Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy family has an annual tradition of transitioning their house into a different Halloween fantasy each year.

Michael Draper is the mastermind of the designs, and his entire family helps, and dresses in costumes coordinated to the themes.

Many of the custom design elements Michael makes for his home have gone on to be utilized around Utah once Halloween is over.

Check out 2017’s design in the video.