Hearts 4 Paws: Lorax the Terrier

Meet Lorax, an itty-bitty 10 pound Terrier.

Lorax is about five years old, full grown and a little bit shy but is looking for a lap to call home. He is great with other cats and dogs, and is also good with children as long as they are good to him.

He comes neutered, microchipped and is current on all of his vaccinations. Anyone interested in adopting Lorax is welcome to go to the West Valley PetCo this Saturday, November 4 from 1 pm to 5 pm, where he will be with Hearts 4 Paws to meet him in person.

His adoption fee is $200 and applications can be submitted in person or online at www.hearts4paws.org.