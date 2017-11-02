The Fashionable Clothing Company That’s Redefining Little Boy’s Fashion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jeana Andersen was a mom who was fed up-fed up that there was little option when it came to fashionable clothing for her young twin boys. So, she decided to do something about it.

Lots of hard work, sweat, and tears later and Rowan Christian emerged. A clothing company dedicated to creating fashionable and trendy clothing for young boys.

Named after and dedicated to her twin boys, she wanted her business to be something more than just a business. She wanted to give back more than what she puts in which is why a portion of every purchase made at Rowan Christian gets donated to Roundup River Ranch, a camp for terminally ill children.

Check out www.rowanchristian.com to shop this clothing line.