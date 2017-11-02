Salt Lake City mortuary’s license suspended after former employees allege wrongdoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City's Carver Mortuary faces serious allegations Thursday night.

A four-person committee from the Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing had an Emergency Proceeding to examine testimonies of two former employees.

The interviews resulted in Carver's license being suspended immediately.

Part of the report reads that employees were, "placing fetal remains or infants in the same retort as a deceased adult person."

A retort is a chamber were bodies are placed for cremation.

Another part of the report reads that bodies were, "outside of the refrigeration room for periods of a day or more."

A former employee told the committee that it was common practice to, "keep jewelry, watches, rings, and other personal property and not deliver those items to the decedents' family."

Additionally, the former employees said that a number of unlicensed workers performed the cremations.

Fox 13 got in touch with Tanner Carver, who says he is one of the company's owners. He told Fox 13 over the phone that: "These allegations are untrue... They're disgruntled employees."

The company will have an opportunity to challenge the order, and possible criminal charges could be coming in the future as well.