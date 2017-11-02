Police report: Paul Swenson discussed death with friends, family before his disappearance; traded his BMW for a bike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah -- For two and a half weeks this past summer, tens of thousands of people helped look for a missing man named Paul Swenson.

The 30-year-old from American Fork was a husband and new father with many friends, and after 17 days of exhaustive searching by police and volunteers, Paul’s body was found in South Salt Lake on August 13.

Questions have lingered about exactly how and when Paul died, and if there were any missed opportunities to have saved him.

In a search for answers, Fox 13 News obtained 50 pages of police reports from the American Fork Police Department and interviewed Paul's wife and police to establish a timeline of his whereabouts after he vanished. See the report above for details.