Woman found dead in Park City hotel room, police investigating as possible homicide

PARK CITY, Utah – A 29-year-old woman has been found dead in a hotel room in Park City and police said they are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Authorities were called to the Park Recency Hotel at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found the woman’s body in a room on the hotel’s third floor.

Police said the victim was found “still in bed” and they have been interviewing a male who had access to the room.

Officers said they do not have reason to believe the public is in danger.

Authorities blocked off an area at Prospector Plaza on the corner of Prospector and Bonanza with one white SUV inside the crime scene.

At one point, officers were using a metal detector to scan the ground outside the resort.

A blood trail is visible in the parking lot from the building to the mulch. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department, Park City Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Utah Attorney General’s Office investigators and Unified Police Forensics team are all on scene.

Authorities said they would like to hear from anyone with information at (435) 615-5500.

It looks like someone may have been medically treated over here in the mulch next to the parking lot. Wrappers and blood on the curb pic.twitter.com/5FFDCswsRU — Lauren Handley (@LaurenHandleyTV) November 2, 2017