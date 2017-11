1 can (13.8 oz.) refrigerated pizza dough

2 tablespoon butter, melted

1/3 cup Nutella

Fruit Suggestions for Toppings:

Mango

Banana

Apple

Berries

Pear

Kiwi

Other Options for Toppings:

Coconut

Nuts

Cook pizza dough according to package directions. Once removed from oven, brush crust with butter. Spread Nutella on entire crust, leaving 1” on the sides.

Top pizza with your choice of fruit pieces. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice