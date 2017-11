× Man killed after truck crashes into building in Draper

DRAPER, Utah – A man has died after a car accident in Draper.

Police say a 29-year-old man may have been driving too fast when his truck crashed into the old Wingers restaurant on Minuteman Dr. overnight.

He died at the scene, police said.

Minuteman Dr. was closed while authorities cleared the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.