LDS church to donate $10M to help build Salt Lake Valley homeless shelters

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating $10 million to help build additional housing for the homeless in the Salt Lake Valley.

LDS church officials said the funds for this donation are from the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church, which come from voluntary donations from Church members who have designated their donation for humanitarian purposes.

The church said this donation will enable the nonprofit organization “Shelter the Homeless” to “achieve better outcomes and ultimately assist those with housing challenges to elevate their personal circumstances.”

According to church officials, discussions continue with city leaders about the Deseret Industries store at 130 East and 700 South in Salt Lake City.

The church said it has offered the city the option to purchase that property to be used as a future homeless resource center.

It is also exploring options for a new Deseret Industries store to address downtown patron and associate needs.