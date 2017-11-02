How Do You Know Which Health Insurance is Right for You?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's almost open enrollment season and that can be a stressful time for a lot of people.

Insurance is a tricky thing that doesn't really come with an instruction or a "how-to" manual. Sometimes, we need help with choosing what plan works best for us, our family members, and healthcare needs, especially when dealing with Medicare.

SelectHealth gives us some tips on how to accurately navigate choosing a healthcare plan, but specifically helping an elderly loved one pick a Medicare plan.

For more help on figuring out your healthcare plan, healthcare questions, or other insurance information, visit www.selecthealthadvantage.com.