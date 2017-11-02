Fall Beauty Finds That Will Transform Your Beauty Routine

Blogger and Fashion & Lifestyle influencer Lauryn Hock shows us the latest fall beauty finds that everyone is going to want this season. Check them out below:

1) Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance

  • Offers two products- `Fresh Start` for daytime and `Evening Essence` for nighttime
  • Extends your blowout or simply freshens your hair
  • Humidity and fly-away control for your hair
  • Available at www.vikkiziegler.com for $39.00  each.

 

2) Pulsaderm Sonic Washcloth

  • A battery-powered facial cleansing tool that delivers 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute
  • Antimicrobial silicone brush
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Men- recommended to use prior to shaving
  • Women- recommended as a makeup cleanser and remover
  • Helps remove blackheads and blemishes
  • Exfoliates dead skin cells
  • Available at www.pulsaderm.com for $40.00 each

 

3) It`s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

  • An ideal solution for smoothing hair, eliminating frizz, restoring shine, and enhancing natural body
  • Made with numerous natural ingredients our Miracle Leave-In Product works with all hair types to bring out natural luster and manageability while also making hair stronger and healthier with everyuse.
  • Apply product to wet hair before blow drying or styling, or use on dry hair instead of styling cream for smooth, controlled hair.
  • Available for $18.52 at www.itsa10haircare.com

 

4) TwinMedix Pro: Essentials X

  • Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare brand dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection.
  • Uses Dead Sea Salt to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.
  • Dead Sea Salt renews complexion leaving your skin looking radiant while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
  • Moisturizes dry skin with plant extracts
  • Apply and gently massage a thin layer of exfoliating gel to clean, dry skin. Rinse away debris and pat skin dry.
  • Available for $40.00 at www.twinmedix.com

 

5) TwinMedix PRO: Essentials E5

  • Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection
  • Improves appearance of overall sensitive skin and reduces redness
  • Contains pure Vitamin E
  • Apply 1-2 pumps to clean, dry skin every morning and follow with moisturizer
  •  Available for $90 online at www.twinmedix.com

