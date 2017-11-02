Fall Beauty Finds That Will Transform Your Beauty Routine

Blogger and Fashion & Lifestyle influencer Lauryn Hock shows us the latest fall beauty finds that everyone is going to want this season. Check them out below:
1) Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance
- Offers two products- `Fresh Start` for daytime and `Evening Essence` for nighttime
- Extends your blowout or simply freshens your hair
- Humidity and fly-away control for your hair
- Available at www.vikkiziegler.com for $39.00 each.
2) Pulsaderm Sonic Washcloth
- A battery-powered facial cleansing tool that delivers 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute
- Antimicrobial silicone brush
- Suitable for all skin types
- Men- recommended to use prior to shaving
- Women- recommended as a makeup cleanser and remover
- Helps remove blackheads and blemishes
- Exfoliates dead skin cells
- Available at www.pulsaderm.com for $40.00 each
3) It`s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
- An ideal solution for smoothing hair, eliminating frizz, restoring shine, and enhancing natural body
- Made with numerous natural ingredients our Miracle Leave-In Product works with all hair types to bring out natural luster and manageability while also making hair stronger and healthier with everyuse.
- Apply product to wet hair before blow drying or styling, or use on dry hair instead of styling cream for smooth, controlled hair.
- Available for $18.52 at www.itsa10haircare.com
4) TwinMedix Pro: Essentials X
- Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare brand dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection.
- Uses Dead Sea Salt to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.
- Dead Sea Salt renews complexion leaving your skin looking radiant while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
- Moisturizes dry skin with plant extracts
- Apply and gently massage a thin layer of exfoliating gel to clean, dry skin. Rinse away debris and pat skin dry.
- Available for $40.00 at www.twinmedix.com
5) TwinMedix PRO: Essentials E5
- Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection
- Improves appearance of overall sensitive skin and reduces redness
- Contains pure Vitamin E
- Apply 1-2 pumps to clean, dry skin every morning and follow with moisturizer
- Available for $90 online at www.twinmedix.com
See what other beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends Lauren has to offer on her blog, www.lauryncakes.com