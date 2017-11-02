Fall Beauty Finds That Will Transform Your Beauty Routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger and Fashion & Lifestyle influencer Lauryn Hock shows us the latest fall beauty finds that everyone is going to want this season. Check them out below:

1) Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance

Offers two products- `Fresh Start` for daytime and `Evening Essence` for nighttime

Extends your blowout or simply freshens your hair

Humidity and fly-away control for your hair

Available at www.vikkiziegler.com for $39.00 each.

2) Pulsaderm Sonic Washcloth

A battery-powered facial cleansing tool that delivers 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute

Antimicrobial silicone brush

Suitable for all skin types

Men- recommended to use prior to shaving

Women- recommended as a makeup cleanser and remover

Helps remove blackheads and blemishes

Exfoliates dead skin cells

Available at www.pulsaderm.com for $40.00 each

3) It`s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product

An ideal solution for smoothing hair, eliminating frizz, restoring shine, and enhancing natural body

Made with numerous natural ingredients our Miracle Leave-In Product works with all hair types to bring out natural luster and manageability while also making hair stronger and healthier with everyuse.

Apply product to wet hair before blow drying or styling, or use on dry hair instead of styling cream for smooth, controlled hair.

Available for $18.52 at www.itsa10haircare.com

4) TwinMedix Pro: Essentials X

Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare brand dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection.

Uses Dead Sea Salt to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells.

Dead Sea Salt renews complexion leaving your skin looking radiant while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Moisturizes dry skin with plant extracts

Apply and gently massage a thin layer of exfoliating gel to clean, dry skin. Rinse away debris and pat skin dry.

Available for $40.00 at www.twinmedix.com

5) TwinMedix PRO: Essentials E5

Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, Fragrance-Free skincare dedicated to creating the purest, most professional pharmaceutical grade formulas for daily skincare and protection

Improves appearance of overall sensitive skin and reduces redness

Contains pure Vitamin E

Apply 1-2 pumps to clean, dry skin every morning and follow with moisturizer

Available for $90 online at www.twinmedix.com

See what other beauty, fashion and lifestyle trends Lauren has to offer on her blog, www.lauryncakes.com