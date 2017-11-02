Draper police seek suspect who burglarized home while dressed as construction worker

DRAPER, Utah — Police in Draper are seeking the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect who forced his way into a home while dressed as a construction worker.

Police say the man forced his way into a Draper home and stole several items.

The man is described as an older male with a thin build who was dressed in an orange construction vest and wearing a thick neck chain and a STP trucker style hat.

The suspect was driving a black, newer model single cab GMC truck.

The man and his vehicle are pictured above, and anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Draper PD at 801-840-4000 and reference case #2017-010955.