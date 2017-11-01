× Woman killed in rollover crash in Erda

ERDA, Utah — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Erda Wednesday.

Lt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at State Route 36 and Cimmaron Way. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 12:45 p.m.

A woman in her 30s was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and she suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.

There were no injuries reported beyond the fatality. The crash closed the right lane of northbound SR-36, and as of about 2:40 p.m. officials expected the lane to remain closed for three more hours.

Troopers at the scene say the cause of the crash is under investigation. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.