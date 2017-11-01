Utah man reported missing in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service is conducting a search of Grand Canyon National Park after a man from Utah was reported missing Tuesday.

According to a press release from the park, 39-year-old Michael Legus of Tooele was reported missing by a friend on Tuesday. The man was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim around noon Tuesday.

The missing man stands 6-feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue Levi jeans. The man is pictured in the poster above.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call the park’s tip line at 888-653-0009.