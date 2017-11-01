Utah GOP to end legal challenge to ‘Count My Vote’ bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Republican Party announced Wednesday they will be ending their legal challenge to Senate Bill 54, often called the “Count My Vote” bill.

Party Chairman Rob Anderson announced the decision in a press release issued Wednesday night.

The release states in part:

“It was decided that the on-going legal challenge needs to end in order to move the Party forward. Historically, plaintiffs who appeal to the 10th Circuit have less than a 4% chance of prevailing. Many of the comments by the judges – including the reference to Bernie Sanders running for office as a Republican – were not germane to our argument before the court.

A consensus was built today among leaders in Utah’s Republican Party who concur with the sentiment that we need to return financial integrity to the Party. We will direct legal counsel to meet with the Utah Democrat Party and the State’s Attorney to begin dismissal proceedings. By ending the legal challenge, we hope to preserve the dual path to the ballot which we believe to be preferable to the majority of Utahns. We anticipate a robust election year in 2018, as we recommit ourselves to conservative financial principles as outlined in our platform which will better allow us to support our Republican nominees.”