Former Roy day care owner sentenced for death of 8-month-old boy

OGDEN, Utah — A former Roy day care owner who was found guilty of child abuse homicide earlier this year was given her sentence Wednesday.

Tisha Lynn Morley will serve five years to life in prison after an eight-month-old boy died of injuries suffered at Tots & Tykes Daycare, a facility Morley operated out of her Roy home.

Morley was arrested in April 2014 after the death of an eight-month-old boy who, according to Roy police, was “cold and unresponsive” when his father picked him up from the daycare facility on February 19, 2014.

Roy police said the boy was taken to a local hospital, where a physician found the boy had a skull fracture and brain trauma caused by shaking and impact-inflicted trauma.

The boy was taken by helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where he died nine days later.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide, with the cause of injury being blunt force injury of the head, according to Roy police.