Cottonwood Heights officer’s use of deadly force was justified, Salt Lake Co. DA says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has concluded that a Cottonwood Heights police officer was justified in shooting a teenage boy following a pursuit through Salt Lake County on September 3.

District Attorney Sim Gill said the 16-year-old suspect led police on a chase that often exceeded speeds of 100 mph. The suspect exited I-15 at 1300 S and drove up an embankment at the I-15 overpass.

Sgt. Chris McHugh, Cottonwood Heights Police Department, then pursued the suspect on foot and saw the suspect reach into a backpack. According to Gill, the suspect reached into a backpack he was carrying, causing a box of .22-caliber bullets to fall out of it.

"Sgt. McHugh later said when he saw the box of bullets and [the suspect]'s left hand go down the front of [the suspect]'s pants, he feared [the suspect] had a gun," a letter from Cottonwood Heights Chief Robbie Russo said. "Eventually [the suspect]stopped walking away and got on the ground as ordered by Sgt. McHugh, but [the suspect] continued to move his hand down his pants. Sgt. McHugh ordered him to stop moving, and [the suspect] briefly stopped moving until Sgt. McHugh holstered his handgun."

Once McHugh's gun was holstered, the suspect "immediately resumed moving his hand down his pants," the letter said. At that point, McHugh fired a single shot at the suspect, who was then taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where medical personnel found a loaded .22-caliber concealed in the suspect's underwear.

"In this case, we determined that Sgt. McHugh reasonably believed that [the suspect] was armed with a gun, and reasonably believed that [the suspect] was going to use a gun against Sgt. McHugh," the letter said. "We conclude that Sgt. McHugh reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or another person, and was therefore a 'justified' use of deadly force."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video