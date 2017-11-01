Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Financial expert Rachel Langlois from Cyprus Credit Union talks about adding gap insurance to your car insurance policy. She also talks about high vs. low deductible.

Gap Insurance

Lose 20 - 30% value first year,

Average rate of depreciation is 18% years 2 - 6

-When it’s Good:

New or slightly used

Significant Value

Small Down Payment

Small Savings

Don’t purchase at Dealership...where to purchase it?

Credit Union ($1k bonus for new car)

Car Insurance

Car Insurance: Collision & Comprehensive

-Low or High Deductible

Run the numbers

If good driver, higher collision, lower comprehensive deductible

$50/year premium discount vs. $250 increase of deductible

Personal Example:

$10 comprehensive

$70 Collision, 3 years w/o accident

